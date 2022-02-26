Age: 35
Profession: Marketing director for Baker Boyer
Residence: Terrace Heights
A lifelong Yakima Valley resident, MaryAbigail Dills wears many hats in the community. After working 10 years in financial services at Solarity Credit Union, she has spent the past nine months as marketing director for Baker Boyer Bank’s office just off North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
“We focus on wealth management, financial planning, business advising and lending,” Dills said of Baker Boyer.
Part of her role is helping the bank fulfill its mission of supporting local nonprofit organizations.
Dills does plenty of that herself, through volunteer work at the Yakima Humane Society, DECA, the Downtown Association and New Vision, as well as advocacy work as a trained sexual assault victim advocate. She is a former president of New Leaders of Yakima and a graduate of the Yakima Citizens Police Academy.
A proud graduate of Zillah High School and Washington State University, Dills and her husband, Jason Dills, have a 6-acre hobby farm “that includes plenty of dogs, cats and chickens,” she said. Dills also enjoys making jewelry.
