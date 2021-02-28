Maddie Hicks didn’t have a grand plan when she moved to Yakima 10 years ago.
She didn’t know she would become a business owner, a community activist and a key facilitator of the downtown Yakima art scene. She just knew she preferred Yakima to Killeen, Texas, which was the other available option for Hicks and her then-fiancé. They were coming back to the United States from Seoul, where they’d met — he was in the military, she was teaching English — and Yakima sounded all right.
“I remember reading the Wikipedia page, and it said Yakima grows whatever percentage of the world’s hops and whatever percentage of the country’s grapes,” she said. “And I said, ‘It’s going to be just fine.’”
The relationship never made it to the altar, but Hicks stuck around. Yakima felt comfortable to her. She met and married a local guy, Joshua Hicks. They had two kids, Milo, 7, and Forrest, 4. And in 2017 they opened a specialty coffee roasting business, Basalt Roasters, using the Buhrmaster Baking facility to roast single-origin beans.
“Truly Basalt started by seeing a hole in the market and wanting to mix work and family life,” Maddie Hicks said. “I remember Forrest sitting in his car seat and watching while I roasted a single pound of coffee at a time.”
Over the next year, Basalt had added a third partner, Adam Wilson, and moved into its own building. In 2019, Hicks and Wilson opened Collaboration Coffee, a café selling gourmet coffee made with Basalt beans, in the gallery half of the Yakima Maker Space building. Meanwhile, Hicks’ marriage was coming apart. That period of “painful growth,” as she put it, was pivotal.
“Divorce is a part of this whole story, and me becoming the person I am,” she said. “That’s how Collab came to be.”
Collab, as its regulars call the shop, flourished throughout 2019, becoming a popular location among Yakima’s coffee and art set. It hosted live music, art openings, community meetings and nonprofit presentations, frequently with a social justice message included. And, though it didn’t look exactly how she’d imagined it back when Basalt started, it still was very much a mix of work and family; her kids were there virtually every day, seeing their mother as they hadn’t before.
“I think it’s important for them to see me doing something that’s really fulfilling for me, not just as their mom or as someone’s spouse, but for myself,” Hicks said.
The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, halted some of that momentum. But Collab, of which Hicks is in the process of taking sole ownership, has remained open under state restrictions and has continued doing double-duty as a vital Yakima gallery space. When it’s safe to do so again, Hicks expects to resurrect its roles in fostering live music and social-justice advocacy, too.
None of that was in the 10-year-plan when she moved to Yakima. That’s because there was no 10-year-plan. Hicks was “too impulsive and shortsighted” to make one, she said. So she just took each situation as it arose and decided what was best for herself. That involved a number of risks and more than a little pain, but it also got her where she is. And she likes where she is.
“I never really thought of myself as a risk-taker,” Hicks said. “Over the last few years, I have realized that is very much part of who I am.”
Maddie Hicks
Age: 35.
Profession: Co-owner of Basalt Roasters and Collaboration Coffee.
Residence: Yakima.