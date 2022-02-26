Nurse practitioner Lindsey Moore knows what it’s like being the patient and the provider.
During her last year of grad school, she delivered her first son early and had to finish school remotely, mostly from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
The early pregnancy kept her in Yakima for three months while her husband, David Moore, remained in Seattle finishing up dental school.
“Having to be the patient is always a great opportunity to learn,” she quipped.
Moore already had nursing school under her belt, spent three years working in Intensive Care at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, and conducted research at Benaroya Research Institute.
But after coming home and having her early pregnancy keep her here, she decided to abandon Seattle’s fast pace for the down-home confines of her hometown.
“I think we realized importance of support from family, having family nearby,” she said. “And I love Yakima — I’ll be honest.”
But it all didn’t happen that fast, and it wasn’t always easy.
After completing grad school with her son Declan in tow, Moore spent a semester teaching in a Washington State University nursing program in Yakima.
“That was fun,” she said. “I really enjoyed that.”
She then went to work at Planned Parenthood, teaching teenagers about prescriptions.
“It’s a lot of teenagers at Planned Parenthood and I loved teaching them about their bodies and getting prescriptions filled,” she said. “They’re 16, 17 years old and their parents have always done it for them. You just don’t think about how to get a prescription filled.”
Moore then became pregnant with her second son, Trevor. While carrying him, Declan was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.
“Those first three months were a lot of doctor appointments, a lot of therapy — it was quite a bit,” she recalled.
She had to take three months off to help him. Declan underwent spinal surgery, and she spent four weeks with him at Seattle Children’s.
“Looking back, I don’t know who that woman was who got through all of that,” Moore said of herself. “It was really humbling for sure.”
Not long afterward, Moore’s cousin told her about a nursing position at Generations. She’s been there five years now. She’s also been honored with Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital’s Patient Excellence Award three times.
She credits two retired doctors who mentored her early on at Generations: Drs. Kevin Harrington and Roger Rules. “It was an honor,” Moore said.
Work as Generations continues to be rewarding, she added: “Our office is just an incredible group of strong, determined women.”
She loves living in Yakima, where her husband took over her father’s dental clinic. “There’s a theme in our family — it’s called family.”
And she enjoys the friendly confines of her close-knit neighborhood.
“I know the names of every single one of my neighbors,” she said. “I definitely didn’t when I lived in Seattle.”
Trevor, 7, and Declan, 9, never run out things to do and all the neighborhood kids play together, she said.
“It’s amazing — I love Yakima,” she said.
And Declan is doing well: “Now he’s great. He’s a walker, talker and his learning is on track.”
BIOGRAPHY
Age: 38
Profession: Nurse practitioner at Generations OB/GYN
Residence: Yakima
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.