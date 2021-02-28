When Lilián Bravo began working at the Yakima Health District almost four years ago, it was both a homecoming and fulfillment of a career goal.
“A big goal of mine was to work in public health,” said Bravo, the district’s director of public partnerships. “I saw a public health job opening in Yakima County, and it was a chance to work in public health in my community.”
While her job still involves working with other organizations in the community on public health issues, for the past year she’s been one of the public faces of the health district as the county wrestles with the coronavirus pandemic.
Bravo has conducted many of the health district’s televised briefings, in English and Spanish, fielding calls from the public about the status of the county’s efforts to slow the virus’ spread as well as stopping the spread of misinformation about the pandemic.
She grew up in Yakima, serving as an interpreter for her Spanish-speaking parents. It gave her a first-hand glimpse of the disparity that existed in Yakima, and the need to address it.
Public health, she said, was another thing that got her attention, as it encompasses multiple fields while also making a difference in the community.
“When we think of public health, it is policy, science and epidemiology,” Bravo said. “There is so much you can do with a background in public health and see all of the intricacies.”
Bravo earned a bachelor of arts degree in medical anthropology and global health at the University of Washington, and a master of public health degree in community health development from Emory University.
After graduating from Emory, Bravo worked in Olympia as a health policy advocate for the Washington Association of Community and Migrant Health Centers, which is a policy and advocacy organization for groups such as Yakima Neighborhood Health Services and Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.
The opening at the health district offered her a chance to come home and serve the community in her chosen field.
Her job involves reaching out to various groups, such as the business community and community organizers, to work on projects that promote public health. In one such partnership, the health district contributed $60,000 toward the Greater Columbia Accountable Communities of Health to develop packets to help people cope with the mental stresses of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the pandemic, Bravo has also taken on the duties of a spokeswoman for the department, giving the community information on testing results and the need to maintain social distance, wear masks and take other steps to slow the spread. She also has answered questions from the media at all hours of the day.
The interviews and news conferences were new territory for her, with a bit of it being a learn-as-you-go proposition.
“I’m thankful to our partners, and glad for our partners showing grace,” she said. “You do what you have to do.”
The job also entails discussing policies with people who are not happy with the situation and looking for someone to blame. She emphasizes the policies are based on what the current evidence says, and the overall goal is public safety.
Bravo stressed that the health district’s work on the coronavirus is a team effort.
It has also made Bravo a bit of a local celebrity. She said people recognize her when she goes out in the community, even with her mask on.
To relax, Bravo likes to go hiking along the trails in Yakima County, accompanied by her two dogs.
Lilián Bravo
Age: 30.
Profession: Director of public partnerships for the Yakima Health District.
Residence: Yakima.
Education: Bravo is a graduate of Davis High School.