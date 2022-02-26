It was, as Kristen Veldhuizen said, “a series of unfortunate events” that brought her to work at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission.
But Veldhuizen, the mission’s church engagement specialist, said working with the people at the mission and local churches is what she wants to do.
“That’s a personal passion of mine,” Veldhuizen said of her interdenominational work. “The unity of the church is something I believe in. I get to work with people from all backgrounds.
“I consider it a privilege.”
Veldhuizen, an ordained minister with the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, has a bachelor’s degree in social work and intercultural studies from Fresno Pacific University, and a master’s in strategic leadership from Pacific University in San Dimas, Calif.
After staying in Pullman for graduate work, Veldhuizen and her husband, Chris, moved to North Carolina for work. It was there that Veldhuizen was in a car crash that left her with 17 broken bones.
“After that event, it became clear that because of the level of care I need, with (Chris’) work, we needed help with everything,” Veldhuizen said.
Her parents had moved to the Yakima area earlier, and the couple moved there to have family support while recovering. When she was able to, she started substitute teaching because of the flexible schedule.
But then the schools closed due to the COVID pandemic, which came at a time when she was preparing to transition out of teaching. She said she was wanting to find a place where she could use her social work training, as well as be aligned with her values.
“My passion is for people to know Jesus and feel the love of Jesus,” Veldhuizen said. “I started looking around and it came back to the mission for me.” She had previously done work in rescue missions.
Her first job was working at the mission’s thrift store, which she saw as getting her foot in the door. Two months later, in November 2020, she became the mission’s church engagement specialist in its Department of Volunteer Engagement.
Her job is to connect with other churches in the area and coordinate on the work the mission is doing.
Since its founding in 1936, the mission has relied on cooperation from various Christian denominations, and Veldhuizen said that cooperation not only continues, but is essential in helping people break out of poverty and addiction.
“We could, theoretically, become insular and try to do it on our own, but that would defeat the purpose of our shared mission,” Veldhuizen said. “We want clients not to just have a relationship with our staff, but with people across our city so their sobriety and success is not dependent on the staff here.”
By having various churches work with the mission, Veldhuizen said that allows the mission’s clients to build larger and stronger support networks. At the Seattle Union Gospel Mission it was found that. of 95% of those who have made it through five years of recovery, 94% of them were involved with a local church, she said.
While even Christian churches have doctrinal differences, Veldhuizen says they share the common belief in Jesus Christ’s instruction that his followers should care for the poor.
“We’re more alike than different,” she said.
And different groups can also take different approaches in how they help with the mission. Some may provide financial assistance while others might volunteer to work in the kitchen or mentoring programs.
A good day at the office for her is connecting with people, whether it is the staff, others in the faith community or the mission’s clients. She said she’s also proud to see how people who come in work to make changes in their lives for the better.
Her husband also works at the mission in the Discovery Program, which helps clients stabilize their lives as they prepare to make changes.
When not working at the mission, Veldhuizen likes to take walks, hang out with her dogs, bake and learn.
