At first glance, real estate appraising and wrestling wouldn’t appear to have much in common. But as Konner Hopkins has shown, both endeavors take plenty of training, flexibility and determination.
Hopkins trained as an apprentice appraiser from 2015 to early 2021, when he opened his own business, YKM Valuations, as a licensed appraiser. And there was a wrestling connection there, too.
“After college, I was working at the bike shop (Bearded Monkey), didn’t know what I wanted to do, and I got a call from another appraiser in town, Jason Ray, whose kids I had coached in wrestling,” Hopkins said. “That’s how I knew that he was looking for somebody to train. Just very lucky that happened — there’s not a lot of opportunities to do this.”
As a residential appraiser, Hopkins serves as an independent “middle man” between appraisal management companies and lenders for people looking to buy or refinance their home. He does between 400 to 500 appraisals a year — inspecting homes, then comparing them to similar houses that have sold recently in the Yakima Valley.
“Similar quality or similar condition homes that have sold recently is our No. 1 factor for value,” he said. “Obviously, housing prices are increasing. The easiest way for me to deal with that as an appraiser is (using) as recent comps as possible … comparable sales that have sold within 60 days. There are percentage adjustments we can use with dated comps, but really in a market like ours, there’s nothing that will substitute for something that sold within 60 days.”
The son of Jeff and Lynda Hopkins, Konner was a standout wrester at East Valley High School who wrestled for Yakima Valley College as a freshman. When the school dropped the sport, he took to the mats for Highline College in Des Moines, Washington, where he earned his two-year degree.
Like many appraisers, Hopkins didn’t imagine himself in this career when he went to college.
“If you’ve heard anything about appraisers, you’ve probably heard that it’s a declining field. The No. 1 reason is that it’s very hard to get somebody to train you,” he said. “There’s a lot of liability in training a trainee appraiser. And it just takes away from our work time. So the fact that I had a personal connection with Jason is the only way this works out.”
He has continued with wrestling, first as a volunteer coach at his alma mater, then as an assistant, and currently as the head varsity wrestling coach for the East Valley Red Devils. Hopkins recently had four boys and four girls from his team qualify for the regional wrestling tournament.
“There’s just so many good teams in the Valley. Wrestling is such a big part of the Valley culturally, it’s just really competitive,” he added. “Toppenish is the best team in the state, year in and year out, so you hear about them, but we probably have 10 other programs in the Valley that are vying for top 10 in the state in their classification.”
Besides spending time with his girlfriend, Mackenzie Franke, Hopkins also enjoys competing in mountain bike races. He volunteers for the Yakima Greenway, serving as president of the Yakima Greenway Foundation for 2022 and running the Gap to Gap race.
With so many activities outside of work, he is happy to run his own business because of the flexible schedule.
“I could not see myself not running my own business. I set my own schedule. … I can work on the weekends, I can work nights,” Hopkins said. “It’s hard to take vacation time when you’ve got a bike race you just want to go to. But in this job, I can work in my RV, on a laptop.
“Also, I don’t have to ask my boss to get a half-day off to go to wrestling practice at 2 o’clock every day.”
BIOGRAPHY
Profession: Real estate appraiser, YKM Valuations
Age: 28
Residence: East Valley
