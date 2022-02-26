As social services manager with People for People, Kate Urwin supported one of Washington’s regional call centers connecting people to social services and programs. She comfortably moved to a new role when COVID-19 hit and she was contracted by the state Department of Health to provide management and staffing for the Washington 2-1-1 coronavirus information hotline on the department’s behalf, she said.
“I wanted to make a difference and I wanted to help out,” she said. “It kind of clicked.”
When the hotline was created in March 2021, Urwin fielded calls along with the rest of the staff members, she said, answering questions about masking, travel restrictions, reporting positive cases and, eventually, vaccines. Urwin took over as COVID-19 response manager for the hotline in September 2021.
The staff responds to questions using information supplied by the Department of Health, Urwin said, and helps connect people to the resources they need. The team has responded to 600,000 calls about COVID-19 and has helped make 60,000 vaccine appointments and updated 14,000 vaccination records, she said.
Urwin said an important aspect of the hotline is customer service.
“(People) absolutely deserve to have their questions answered in a kind, respectful way,” she said. “I wanted to make sure that people wanted to reach out when they had a question.”
Another important aspect is offering resources to a variety of people. The phone line provides information to people who may not have consistent access or any access to the internet, Urwin said. The hotline is also able to translate the call into over 220 different languages, which helps provide clear communication no matter what language the caller speaks, Urwin said.
“The public service that we provide is simply being a trusted resource for accurate information that people can call and have a friendly person explain exactly the answer to the question that they’re asking,” Urwin said.
Urwin also said the information line allows people to connect.
“People want to tell you their story,” Urwin said. “They want to explain why they’re mad or why they’re upset or why they can’t pay their rent this month or why they don’t want to wear a mask in the grocery store. They want to explain it and have that human connection with someone.”
Urwin has contributed to nonprofits for more than 15 years, as an employee and as a volunteer while raising her kids. She previously worked and volunteered for the United Way of Central Washington, and she is the 2021-22 United Way fundraiser campaign chair.
About four years ago, she took a position as social services manager for People for People, where she works to provide trauma-informed care to people who have been affected by adverse childhood experiences, and help community members secure housing, food, utilities and support in other areas. She is also helping to raise $2 million for a commercial kitchen for the Meals on Wheels program.
“It’s always been important to me to give back to the community that I’m within, not only for myself and for my family, but for the feeling that I get that is an accomplished feeling,” she said.
BIOGRAPHY
Age: 37
Profession: COVID-19 response manager for Washington 2-1-1
Residence: Yakima
