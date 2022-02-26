Karla Gonzalez knows the value of a good support system. It’s why she gives back to the community through her job at Extra Mile Student Center, a tutoring center in Grandview.
Her family came to the Yakima Valley from Mexico when she was 4 years old. Her parents told her to keep quiet about her undocumented status while she made her way through school.
She wanted to set a good example for her three younger sisters and pursue an education. But as she grew older, her mother became ill and other responsibilities weighed on her. She began to doubt whether she would be able to graduate.
While in middle school, a teacher got Gonzalez involved in AVID, a nationwide nonprofit program that provides academic support for hardworking students with the goal of preparing them for college.
She credited her involvement in the program and the AVID teachers who believed in her with helping her graduate. Now she’s the one who gets to give back.
“I (have) a passion for paying it forward and helping people,” she said. “It’s important to, because it provides a better future.”
Gonzalez learned about the Extra Mile Student Center when her younger sisters began attending it. She started as a volunteer in 2014, spending time there when she wasn’t working as a legal assistant. She joined the Extra Mile team full-time in 2019.
Her mornings are spent doing office work, like organizing and paying bills, before the students arrive after school. She works as a tutor and helps students navigate the tricky work of college scholarships and finances.
Pre-pandemic, the center had around 80 students. That number is closer to 40 to 50 now. With so many students in the space, “it’s almost like good chaos,” Gonzalez said.
The center is not just a place for students to get help with their homework. It includes a snack bar and thrift shop operated by students. Older students also organize activities for the community, such as paint nights, cooking classes, yoga sessions and language classes, Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said she is proud of the hardworking students at the center. She knows what it is like to encounter barriers in education and persevere. Now she helps students do the same.
She recently felt very proud when she and a student worked through a language barrier to complete pages of scholarship applications, Gonzalez said.
“It was great to see because she didn’t give up. She kept going through those packets, you know she spent so many hours going through each scholarship on there,” Gonzalez said.
The student ended up earning four scholarships, she said.
Since Gonzalez obtained her lawful permanent resident status last year, she can now receive federal financial aid. Gonzalez said she would like to fulfill her original goal and go back to school to earn a degree in psychology.
“Even though my path was diverted a little bit, I still have gotten the opportunity to do that through working here at the Extra Mile Student Center,” she said.
BIOGRAPHY
Age: 27
Profession: Administrative assistant at Extra Mile Student Center
Residence: Grandview
