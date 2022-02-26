Age: 33
Profession: Licensed nail art tech
Residence: Toppenish
Karina Martinez has been creating tiny masterpieces for more than nine years. She uses fun and patience to adorn clients’ nails with stones, Swarovski crystals and glitter.
Martinez has a steady hand for delicate designs. She helped her grandma bake and decorate cakes since she was a little girl.
“I let my mind wander, meet cool people that become friends. It’s therapeutic,” says Martinez, who has been sharing her art under the name Kariina Obduliia Nails.
Martinez enjoys creating trendy designs with bling: “Some clients start little by little and then start getting out of their box. They become boujee clients with fun ideas and inspiration.”
This requires Martinez to flex her creativity and to keep learning.
After nine years in someone else’s salon, Martinez and her partner have opened their own. She recently began designing nails out of Beauty Mark on Monroe in Toppenish. It’s been a small start but Martinez knows her customers will follow her.
“Good vibes only,” said Martinez, as she strives for a happier year of growth, perfect nails and 100% great work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.