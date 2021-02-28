Age: 31.
Profession: Educational Service District 105 community prevention specialist.
Residence: Yakima.
Julia Krolikowski didn’t plan on a career in education, but her job in that sector suits her. Having grown up in Omaha, Neb., and earning a degree in nonprofit management from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo., she came to Yakima in 2012 as part of the Jesuit Volunteer Corps. Her work during that time, as assistant coordinator of the Yakima Family YMCA’s ASPIRE mentoring program, foreshadowed her career in education.
Krolikowski briefly returned home in 2013 before coming back in 2014 to work for Heritage University as director of alumni affairs. She came back because Yakima offered the convergence of career opportunities and needs she believed she could help meet. That’s also what led her to her current job with ESD 105, through which she’s been able to spearhead several initiatives related to substance abuse prevention and mental health.
“There’s a lot of need, but there’s also a lot of opportunity,” she said. Both became more pronounced as the COVID-19 pandemic simultaneously exacerbated substance abuse and mental health issues among area students and their families and helped lessen the stigma surrounding those issues.
“We’re focusing there, and we’ve had incredible success,” she said.