Age: 28
Profession: Instructor and history department chair at Yakima Valley College
Residence: Yakima
Along with history and geography, Yakima Valley College instructor JT Menard teaches his students nuance and critical thought when it comes to considering the past and how it might affect humanity’s future.
Menard’s teachers at West Valley High School inspired him to pursue his love of history at Washington State University. He started his teaching career at Eisenhower High School and returned to WSU for graduate school. From there he took a teaching position at YVC, mainly working at the Grandview campus.
A product of the Yakima Valley, Menard enjoys giving back to the community that raised him and would like to remain in the area throughout his teaching career.
He said he enjoys seeing his students make connections between history and their own lives. In a time with so much information — and misinformation — easily available, Menard said he wants his students to walk away from his class as better researchers, able to critically engage with information and draw their own conclusions about the world.
“I’m hoping that my students reject the easy answers and look for the nuance and the complexity in the truth,” he said.
