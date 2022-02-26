Age: 37
Profession: Planning manager for the city of Yakima
Residence: Selah
When new buildings spring up in Yakima, city planning manager Joseph Calhoun is reminded of the passion and dedication that brought about each project.
“It’s really fun to drive around town and see things come to fruition that we’ve worked on, big or small,” he said. “Sometimes it’s just a small addition to a house that you get to see, or a big development like a new hotel.”
He and his team work with developers and property owners who want to make changes to their property or build something new, he said. The projects can be anything from homes to businesses.
“We’re dealing with members of the community who want to make a difference in their neighborhoods or just in the community as a whole,” Calhoun said. “Being able to work with people and help them achieve whatever their goals are is pretty fun.”
Calhoun has a degree in geography from Central Washington University, and he began working for the city in 2007. His role also includes long-range planning for the city, completing environmental reviews and updating development regulations, he said.
Calhoun plays guitar in the worship band at Stone Church and enjoys spending time outdoors. He and his wife, Sharell, have been married for 10 years, and they have two children, 7-year-old Gracie and 1-year-old Noah.
