Jose Lopez was serving in the Iraq War when he saw people there marginalized and discriminated against — something he, too, had experienced.
In fact, it was his interest in learning about the root causes of discrimination that landed him in the mental health profession, becoming the director of inpatient services at Comprehensive Healthcare in Yakima.
“I took a psychology course and began looking at ways people act discriminating,” he said. “I just fell in love with that field, that process.”
Lopez was a child when his family brought him here from Mexico to work in the fields.
Growing up in the Yakima Valley, Lopez said he always felt marginalized, part of a distinct class of field workers who weren’t viewed as the equals of others.
In Iraq, he saw innocent people considered a threat and detained because of the way they looked, he said.
“They were placed into this category, discriminated and placed in detainment even though they weren’t a threat,” Lopez said. “I felt really connected to the way they felt because I experienced that.”
Lopez graduated from Sunnyside High School in 2006 not knowing what he wanted to do with his life.
“I was at a loss, but I knew I didn’t want to work on a farm,” he said.
So he spoke to a recruiter and joined the U.S. Army. After basic training, he was deployed to Iraq, where he served as a military police officer: “It was a different world, and it was the first time leaving home.”
Lopez said he always paid attention to his surroundings growing up, a skill he tapped during his deployment.
“In Iraq, I was always on the lookout,” he said.
He became a U.S. citizen during his deployment. When he returned, he enrolled at Central Washington University and began studying psychology. He was hired by Comprehensive Healthcare in 2010 as a case manager while still going to school.
Lopez eventually shifted into the area of insurance, helping get clients authorized to receive mental health services.
After obtaining a master’s in social work from Portland State University, he became a program manager and now oversees the facility where he once provided direct care.
Lopez said people with mental illness often face discrimination, a stigma that can keep them from receiving the treatment they need.
“A lot of them tell us they don’t want to reach out to their employers or to their families because they’re not supported,” he said.
Lopez said he goes out of his way to show patients they are supported and not alone.
“That way they don’t leave our facility,” he said. “It really touches me knowing that I helped a community member, that we helped them with their mental health issues, especially when I see a marked difference in them.”
BIOGRAPHY
Age: 34
Profession: Director of inpatient services at Comprehensive Healthcare
Residence: Yakima
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.