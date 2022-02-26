Age: 38
Profession: Principal, Selah Intermediate School
Residence: Selah
Principal Joel Starr occupies the heart of Selah Intermediate School. When he took on the position last August, he chose his office for its location. From his desk window, he can see the cafeteria and hallways bustling with students.
Making connections with other people is the most important part of his job, Starr said. It’s something he keeps in mind through it all, from the big decisions to smaller actions. He keeps a stack of note cards on hand with “Message from the Principal” on them and hands one out whenever he sees someone whose good work stands out. He gave his assistant principals their own stacks to distribute.
He grew up in West Valley and began his teaching career in Puyallup before coming to Selah in 2016. He worked as an administrator and athletic director at Selah Middle School before taking up the mantle of principal. A coach’s mentality follows him to this day.
“I feel like being a principal is like a really big head coaching job,” he said. “You’re motivating people to get to achieve wherever they’re at.”
