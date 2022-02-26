Age: 37
Profession: Co-owner/operator of Junk Bros 509
Residence: Zillah
Many people find clothing, knick-knacks or second-hand furniture at yard sales. Jacob Castillo found a new career.
Tired of the “terrible schedule” as a regional airlines pilot, which kept him away from home all but three days a month, Castillo began combing yard sales for items to sell in an eBay business. Eventually, he realized people really needed him to haul away what was left once the yard sale was over.
“People really needed the service, so I started charging for it,” Castillo said. “My brother (Jeremy) and I picked up a couch and disposed of it for a fee, and that’s when the idea for (Junk Bros 509) clicked.”
Since establishing the business in 2020, the Castillo brothers have expanded their business by buying a second pickup and a dump truck to haul away things people no longer want. They’ve also donated hundreds of those items to charities or individuals they know are in need.
The additional vehicles should help Castillo expand his business’s service area, which now is Yakima and its immediate surroundings, to a range from Selah down to Prosser.
“Donate, recycle, then dispose is our motto,” he added. “We’re a full-service junk removal company.”
Castillo and his girlfriend, Delia Ramos, are avid hikers, and he hopes to get another shot at scaling Mount Adams this summer after “not quite making it” to the summit last year.
