Age: 38
Profession: Registered dietitian, Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic
Residence: Moxee
Heather Ostrander knew she wanted to be a dietitian from the start. She earned her degree at Central Washington University and began working as a dietitian for the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic 10 years ago.
“This was my first job and my only job,” she said. “I just feel so passionate about servicing our families, especially mothers and babies who are at high risk,” she said.
She primarily serves mothers and their babies through the supplemental nutrition program for mothers and infants, known as WIC. Ostrander helps establish nutritional diets and provides education on nutrition and breastfeeding.
Most recently, she became one of three dietitians at the clinic to undergo the arduous task of becoming an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. There were several years of study required before qualifying to take the exam for the certification, a commitment she was eager to fulfill.
The certification allows her to treat higher-risk patients needing complicated services as well as the authority to refer patients to specialists.
