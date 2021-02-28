Age: 29.
Profession: Lead dispatcher for Yakima County Fire District 5.
Residence: Wapato area.
Greg Klutts was a 17-year-old junior at Wapato High School when he began as a volunteer firefighter with Yakima County Fire District 5. He worked his way into becoming a career firefighter who also supervises the district’s 911 fire and emergency management services dispatch center in Sunnyside.
“What I love about being a career firefighter and dispatcher is the fact that every day I get the opportunity to experience something new and challenging, while knowing I can provide a meaningful service to my neighbors, friends, community members, and guests in need of emergency services.” he said. “It’s rewarding to know every day I can hopefully make a positive impact in someone’s life, in a time of crisis.”