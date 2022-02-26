Age: 38
Profession: Career and college readiness coordinator at Eisenhower High School
Residence: Yakima
As the Career and College Readiness Coordinator at Eisenhower High School, Gabe Stotz spends his days working with the school’s approximately 2,000 students, tackling the daunting question of what to do after graduation. Stotz works with the students, especially in their senior years, looking for post-high school opportunities. That could mean going to college, starting a career or joining the military.
Most of Eisenhower’s students come from low-income families where they would be the first to go to college. Stotz said he is there to provide support as they navigate the process.
Stotz was in a similar position when he started his post-secondary education, as neither of his parents had a four-year degree. A graduate of Davis High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and worked as a fish and wildlife biologist before joining YSD as a science teacher in 2015.
When he realized how much he enjoyed his conversations with his students about their plans for the future, he knew that counseling work could be for him. He took up his current position in 2020.
“The reason I really, really love my job is I’m able to reach more students than I was able to reach just in my classroom,” Stotz said.
