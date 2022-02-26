Ages: Efrain is 32; Fidel is 29
Profession: Owners of Fiddle’s Coffee House in Wapato
Residence: Fidel lives in Wapato; Efrain lives in Yakima
Fidel Negrete and Efrain Martinez opened Fiddle’s Coffee House in November 2019 with the idea of bringing a little Seattle and Portland area coffee shop ambiance to the Lower Valley. This was mere months before the COVID-19 pandemic began. As young entrepreneurs, they had to learn quickly how to adapt to customer needs during the pandemic, like creating a drive-thru window.
What they like best about their business is that it gives them the opportunity to get to know people in their community personally and brighten their day by making them coffee or food. They make active efforts to hire employees from Wapato, provide livable wages and incentives and train them for future job success.
Their dedication to the community is to provide what they can through high-quality products and a comfortable and convenient meeting space environment. Their sit-down coffee shop is near a busy intersection but is quiet and relaxing inside. Guests might see others sitting alone as they work on laptops, small groups meeting over coffee, or kids coloring and painting. They are environmentally conscious and try to reduce the amount of waste from their daily routine. They also try to support other small businesses in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.