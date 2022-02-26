Age: 33
Profession: Attorney at Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services
Residence: Yakima
Erika Rutter with Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services represents low-income tenants facing eviction in Yakima County. Her role came from a change to landlord and tenant law in 2021 that said low-income tenants who have been given an eviction summons are entitled to a free attorney to defend them in the eviction process.
She said her team’s work has helped level the playing field for community members facing eviction and other civil legal issues.
“Oftentimes, in the civil (legal) world, it’s the people who have the most money who win, and that doesn’t create a just society,” she said.
She tries to keep people in their homes now, she said, by connecting them to community resources like rent or energy payment assistance, negotiating agreements to keep them in their rental unit, or looking at legal issues in the court to get the unlawful detainer (an eviction through the courts) dismissed outright.
“I was raised to use my education and my experience to help those in the community,” she said.
About half of her clients are Spanish-speaking only, she said, so she has started to learn Spanish.
Rutter was previously the deputy prosecuting attorney in Yakima and Kittitas counties. Her position immediately before joining Volunteer Attorney Services in 2021 was in the juvenile unit of the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office, she said. She has a bachelor’s degree in history from Concordia University in Portland and a law degree from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn.
