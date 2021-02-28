Age: 33.
Profession: Senior accountant.
Residence: Yakima.
Elizabeth Lemon is a senior accountant at Moss Adams in Yakima. She moved to Yakima two years ago, following her parents and brother to the area. She’s also fundraising coordinator for the Junior League and in December helped organize a fundraiser auction that raised more than $10,000 in addition to $15,000 in donations. She’s a member of the Southwest Rotary Club and sits on its program committee. She said she’s following her family’s tradition of giving back to the community. Her father was a longtime Rotary member.
“It was just always important to give back and help those in your community because you never know what they are going through,” she said.