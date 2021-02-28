Age: 29.
Profession: Yakima City Council member; dental assistant.
Residence: Yakima.
Eliana Macias was elected in 2019 to the Yakima City Council, where she’s been working on seeing improvements made to Miller Park. She’s also been instrumental in providing bilingual messaging in promoting public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is very important for me to serve on the council because I grew up the same way as a lot of my constituents. I want kids who have attended local public schools, have migrant farm working parents, who have had to learn English, and grew up in poverty to know that someone who has experienced the same challenges currently represents them. That I will always serve with respect, dignity, transparency and with equitable lenses,” she said.
Seeing improve-ments to Miller Park and the Washington Fruit Community Center realized are important to her.
“I want this area to be the heart of the district. With improvements to the park and center we are going to be able to improve the safety of the area by increasing the amount of activities for our youth to engage in, which in turn will decrease gang activity and violence. I look forward to seeing what partners and nonprofits in the community are interested in providing services,” she said.
Macias has a daughter, Jade, and works as lead dental assistant at Lincoln Avenue Pediatric Dentistry, which is operated by the nonprofit Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.