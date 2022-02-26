Derin Benson grew up in the apple business. He knows it from the orchard to the warehouse. And that background helps him greatly as he markets our region’s most famous fruit across the nation and around the world.
As director of Chelan Fresh’s Yakima office, he and his 11-person team focus on overcoming obstacles and selling apples and cherries to national and regional retailers, along with export markets.
“Being in the service industry and apple production as a whole, there are many factors that are outside of your control,” Benson said. “Our strategy is to always have a good, strong attitude — and always be aware of our Chelan Fresh culture, which is we’re a team, service-oriented, solution-based. You always have to have a solution ready just in case something goes wrong — and quite often, something does go wrong.”
Benson grew up between Chelan and Brewster, Washington,where his father, Kevin Benson, is a first-generation farmer who has been working for Gebbers Farms for 33 years.
Between working on the orchard side and saving up as much money as he possibly could, Benson’s father was able to begin his own farm operation in his late 20s and early 30s. He now has more than 500 acres in a partnership between him and the Gebbers family.
Working in those apple fields helped Derin Benson attend college, first at Grays Harbor College in Aberdeen, Washington,then at the University of Nebraska, where he studied business administration with an emphasis in marketing, played baseball for the Cornhuskers and, perhaps most importantly, met his wife, Kristen.
“She came back with me to the farming side of things and some mountainous terrain. We left the flatlands and corn for mountains and apples,” Benson said, noting the couple has 5-year-old twin sons, Cutter and Hayes, and a 2-year-old daughter, Beau.
Benson has been with Chelan Fresh for 8½ years, with the last two spent in Yakima. His office is in the Borton Fruit Co.’s large warehouse at 2300 Ahtanum Road.
“I love the people in this industry, I love the people at Chelan Fresh. I love the people here in the warehouse, and I really enjoy the relationships I’ve made on the customer side as well,” Benson said.
Besides Borton, Chelan Fresh is the marketing arm for three major fruit enterprises: Gebbers Farms in Brewster, Columbia Valley in Yakima, and the Chelan Fruit co-op.
Matt Borton, director of operations at Borton’s Ahtanum Road warehouse, appreciates Benson’s knowledge of apple markets across the region, nation and overseas.
“Working with Derin is great. He’s a great person and a great communicator,” Borton said. “It’s really nice to have him in the same building. I talk to him almost daily and he gives me feedback on what the customers are looking for.”
In his spare time, Benson has moved on from baseball, noting “I played third base — the hot corner. I went from a wood bat league (at Grays Harbor) to aluminum bats. I’ve been hit in the face a few times.” He now enjoys golf, hunting and especially spending time with his family.
And he enjoys eating what he sells, with the Sugar Bee variety his favorite type of apple.
“It’s a sweet apple, exclusive to Chelan Fresh, and it’s an open cross. It was naturally cross-pollinated by a bee. The mother of the apple is a Honeycrisp, so it has Honeycrisp heritage in it,” Benson said. “It’s the crunchiest, sweetest apple you’ll ever try.”
Having moved to Yakima in March 2020, just as the pandemic began, Benson said he hopes to become more involved in the community and its events once COVID restrictions are lifted, as he was in Chelan.
BIOGRAPHY
Age: 34
Profession: Director of Chelan Fresh’s Yakima office
Residence: West Valley
