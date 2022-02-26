Age: 38
Profession: Housing development specialist with the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing
Residence: Sunnyside
Five years ago, Cristina Alvarez Ruiz was looking to do something different and meaningful after working in the banking industry.
She came to the nonprofit Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing, where she works as a housing development specialist. ORFH creates low-income housing that targets rural communities through new construction and rehabilitating older buildings.
While there is a focus on farmworker housing, Alvarez Ruiz said she and ORFH also work with seniors with disabilities, veterans, families and other groups who need affordable housing.
“It is very rewarding work, especially when you see the projects running and the residents living in them,” Alvarez Ruiz said. “Instead of giving people debt, you’re putting a roof over their heads.”
She said it is especially satisfying when she sees a project through from its conception to completion.
Born in Toppenish and raised in the Sunnyside area, Alvarez Ruiz is familiar with the need for affordable housing in rural communities.
“I think a lot of us who have been blessed to not have gone through such traumatic events in life take it for granted that we have a roof over our heads,” she said.
When at-risk people can get into affordable housing, they can concentrate on how they are going to move forward in their lives, she said.
