Courtney Sund joined the Highland School District in Cowiche in 2012 as a high school special education instructor after teaching for two years in a self-contained classroom at Selah’s Robert-Lince Elementary School.
She initially provided learning support for students in grades seven to 12, and specialized instruction in reading and writing. But soon the program, with her help, transformed into a life skills program that taught students functional skills outside the classroom. Students were getting life and work experience like taking orders and making deliveries, for example, to prepare them better for life after high school.
Sund’s goal was to help students see their “independence and worth.” The program evolved from two students initially to 12 by the time she left it in 2018 to take a district leadership role, where she now works shoulder-to-shoulder with principals and teachers across the district in implementing social-emotional learning and inclusion into classroom settings.
She said she’s seen incredible progress in recent years, as these efforts eliminate barriers to student learning.
“I just really see it being an educational environment that’s founded in equity,” she said.