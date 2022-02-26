Age: 30
Profession: English teacher at Davis High School; leader with Selah Alliance For Equality
Residence: Yakima
Like many Americans, Courtney Hernandez was moved by the reports of the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd at the hands of police and vigilantes.
That led to her organizing Black Lives Matter rallies in Yakima and Selah, then working with others to create the Selah Alliance For Equality after then-Selah City Administrator Don Wayman disparaged the anti-police brutality movement and ordered pro-BLM messages removed from city streets.
Hernandez was one of several SAFE members who sued the city in federal court for violating their First Amendment rights. That suit was recently settled with, among other things, the city agreeing to diversify its workforce, amend its sign ordinance and put a mural on a city-owned retaining wall that would send the message that all are welcome in the city.
While she’s pleased with what SAFE has accomplished, she said the work’s not over.
“We had this huge mountain to climb, and we’re summiting it,” Hernandez said. “It’s going to take a whole lot of work to change the heart and culture in Selah, to change the mindset of the city and the citizens and workers of the city.”
She said SAFE’s efforts also gave other people of color in the city a chance to see others like them out fighting to make it better for them and all people, as well as demonstrated that people can make a difference.
And she’s continuing her work at Davis High School, where she teaches English. Hernandez and a co-worker restarted Davis’ Black Student Union, which had gone dormant.
“I told the kids that they are fortunate to have the club,” Hernandez said. “I want to uplift the community.”
