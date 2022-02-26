Age: 28
Profession: Elementary art educator in Toppenish, and local artist
Residence: Toppenish
Cindy Lemus’ students, family and friends inspire her to share and create with her community. Her culture, art history and life events are significant factors in her creations. She was one of many local female artists who created the “Unity” mural on the back of the Dollar Stretcher at 501 W. Lincoln Ave. It was curated by All Mujeres Murals, which seeks to provide local female artists with opportunities to showcase their talent.
But the biggest impact she has is in the classroom with the art she teaches to kindergarten through fifth-grade students.
“They are the future of our community, and my goal is to provide these amazing kids with the knowledge they need to succeed inside and outside of my classroom,” she said. “I believe art is one of the best ways to introduce students to a healthy coping mechanism of self-expression, problem- solving, persistence, all the while exposing students to diverse cultures and regions of the world.”
Outside of the classroom, she believes her job as an artist is to help pave the way for other minority groups that still haven’t found their place in the art community. When she started making art for herself, she struggled to find people with similar interests in her community. “Luckily I have met great people in the Valley like Maddie Hicks at Collab Coffee and Rosie Saldana at Tieton Arts and Humanity. These ladies open their doors to people of diverse backgrounds and give them a space to exhibit their work.”
“By giving people of color these opportunities, they empower artists to create work that reflects the community. Representation is essential because I want my students to see art in their community that reflects who they are and empowers them to claim their space.”
