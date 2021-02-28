When West Valley director of innovation Chris Nesmith first came to the school district as an assistant high school principal in 2013, he had a vision of transforming education to provide students clear pathways to careers.
He had cultivated the plan while working in the Shelton School District and pursuing his principal and Career Technical Education credentials. He then pitched the career pathways plan to 28 school districts in the state as he pursued a CTE leadership role. They each turned him down — until West Valley.
“West Valley was like, ‘Yep, let’s do it,” the 37-year-old recalled.
Today, the district’s Futures program clusters classes by field of study, so students can better focus their high school experience and gain an advantage in pursuing career goals, the district’s website says.
They begin in seventh grade and build upon each other, toward a postsecondary credential, industry certification or college credit. Some feed students into apprenticeships or the workforce, while others lead to college or university. All of them have work-based experience, whether the pathway is information technology, health care, media and design, manufacturing or otherwise.
“You’re not just learning it to check a box, but we’re learning it to look at where you are, where you want to be and how it can change your life or what you want,” Nesmith said of graduation standards.
One of the benefits is students better understand why they are learning certain things. In seventh grade at West Valley, students begin exploring medical science to learn how the body works and how it relates to a career in medicine, for example. In eighth grade, they learn about material science and green energy. Along the way they can obtain certifications for Microsoft or Python programming, for example.
“Our algebra retention skyrocketed because kids learn algebra as they see its application in the real world,” Nesmith said.
The program has also produced students who are career-ready in high-
demand industries, he said. The district in 2016 partnered with the Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee to pilot student apprenticeships, partnering with businesses in the community to host students.
When Nesmith presented the program to the State Board of Education in the following years, he pointed to a student who had journey-level skills in a trade, but wasn’t on track to pass the state assessment needed to graduate.
“What’s the point of a diploma?” he recalled asking, suggesting that high school should be setting students up for careers, not barring them from industries they are skilled in.
This led to House Bill 1599, a proposal for career pathways to be made part of the Washington state graduation approach, which was approved by lawmakers in 2019. It is being replicated throughout the state.
“So those pathways that I interviewed 28 times saying we’re going to build are now in law,” Nesmith said.
It’s an accomplishment that he and the district take pride in not only for forming a precedent, but for closing equity gaps. No longer do students have to be taking calculus to be considered high achievers, Nesmith said. Instead, the district’s framework acknowledges students’ strengths and creates high-caliber courses around them. A high school algebra class has been transformed into a college-credit personal finance class, for example, that would fulfill a students’ college math requirements if they’re going into a non-math focused degree. At the same time, it equips them for life and helps them understand the direct value of the coursework to day-to-day life, he said.
These developments grew out of Nesmith’s own challenges in the education system as a youth. He had a severe allergy to the scent in propane, which his school used to heat the building during the winter. As a result, he had to do school work independently from home for several years, he said.
“This was like the late ’90s, right, so the internet is pretty new and I self- taught myself with a computer just trying to figure things out. I would be told to write a paper and I would just have to figure out how to write a paper. So I was good at computers.”
He completed a business education degree at Central Washington University and became a computer teacher in Shelton, where he led a program providing students with Microsoft certifications. When that program began to thrive, he helped launch a rugby team at the school, which earned accolades. Nesmith saw the ability for students to thrive when provided paths that they excelled in, and became determined to prove that students otherwise seen as incapable could do great things.
Today, Nesmith is the school district’s innovations director, guiding teachers to better support students. He is spearheading the upcoming launch of the district’s Innovation Center, geared at better addressing the needs of students who don’t fit the sit-down, hour-accruing model of schooling. He’s also pursuing a doctorate of education from Washington State University in equity in postsecondary preparedness, serves on several state committees, and hopes to continue helping kids thrive, both in Yakima and throughout the state.
Chris Nesmith
Age: 37
Profession: Director of Innovation for West Valley School District
Residence: West Valley