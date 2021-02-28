It took trying something new for Craig Harris to fully appreciate the environment he’d known all his life.
Harris left the Yakima Valley for college and intended to explore a career outside the family business after moving to Portland with a degree in mathematics. But when his uncle, John Harris, called to offer Craig a role at Harris Farms in Moxee, the opportunity turned into a chance to reconnect with his roots.
“I always had a good experience growing up here but I think it just opened my eyes up to, especially, the agriculture industry, just the depth of it,” Craig Harris said. “I just knew the surface level growing up, and then once you get into it you start to realize like, wow, how much knowledge there is in our community and how far it reaches and how much produce we provide for the country and the world.”
Western Sweet Cherry Group contributes only a small drop in that bucket, mostly through the production of sweet cherries that began through Craig’s grandfather in 1957. The company, which also grows much smaller quantities of apples, shifted its focus over time and today distributes more than 7 million pounds of cherries annually.
As an orchard manager, Craig helps oversee cherry production at Harris Farms, Cherry River Farms in Roosevelt, and HiLine Ranch in Naches. Every summer, about 250 workers aid in the harvest at one farm before moving on to the next, which means long days of little else besides eating, sleeping and working for about six to seven weeks.
It turns out the same penchant for critical thinking and problem solving that led Harris to switch his focus from engineering to mathematics at Whitworth University in Spokane translates well to the complex cherry industry. Craig recently joined the cherry committee of the Washington Tree Fruit Research Commission and enjoys looking for analytical solutions to challenges, such as the troubling Little Cherry Disease.
“It’s fun to talk to my grandpa and the people who have been doing it and (seeing) just how much knowledge they have from all the years of experience,” he said. “But then, also, there’s always new issues, like now we’re having labor shortages or new diseases or new pests.”
He began to feel more comfortable after moving to orchard management in 2019, although he values the seven years spent working in the warehouse. Harris focused largely on building a safety program and also spent some time running the packing line.
Long before taking on a full-time position, Craig would sometimes help with the irrigation in the fields near his parents’ house. Although he kept busy playing football, basketball and baseball at East Valley High School, he remembers spending some time working in the fields and the warehouse during harvest some summers.
That diverse experience gave him a better understanding of the entire process, from picking the cherries to sending them to various markets around the country, as well as to Canada, China, Korea and a handful of other Asian countries. Western Sweet Cherry Group produces 10 different varieties of sweet cherries and runs its own distribution center, Western Cherries Direct.
Craig shares an office with his uncle, John, his father, Jim, and his grandfather, Bob, who still comes in frequently well after his 80th birthday. Eventually, Craig expects to move into more of an ownership role, but for now he’s only concerned about doing his part to keep the operation running smoothly.
Maintaining the family’s legacy means a lot. The warehouse even helped Craig start his own family back in 2010 when he met his future wife, Becca, while both were working there for the summer. Their daughter Addie is already developing a similar passion for cherries, which are almost always plentiful at the Harris household.
“Now that she’s getting older she loves coming out and visiting me during harvest or after the harvest and riding around in the pickup and checking out the orchard,” he said. “That’s pretty cool.”
Craig Harris
Age: 33.
Profession: Orchard manager for Harris Farms.
Residence: Yakima.
“(My knowledge has) grown tremendously and I still feel like I just have scratched the surface. (I’m) always trying to keep asking questions, talk to the right people. It just takes time.”