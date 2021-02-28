Cece Schuler wanted to be a teacher for as long as she could remember. During snow days in grade school in Naches, she would take up the role, instructing her younger siblings.
Around age 12, she started volunteering in the Children’s Village “One 2 One” program, which pairs area teens with students with special needs as peer mentors. Schuler continued this through high school and was compelled by the positive, inclusive environment. She became passionate about working with kids with disabilities and neurodiversity.
“That just really developed my passion for special education in particular,” she said.
She went on to pursue a bachelor’s degree in special education as well as minors in the William O. Douglas honors college and dance education at Central Washington University.
“Dance is such an opportunity for working on motor abilities, social skills. I mean pretty much anything you could work on through dance and movement,” she said.
From there, Schuler was swayed by others to pursue a career in preschool special education, something she had never done before. During a quarter of practicum, she took the advice and developed a new passion for early learning, working on early intervention for young students.
Amanda Jewell, the Yakima School District’s former director of early learning turned executive director of student life, was also a professor of Schuler’s at CWU. Jewell tipped Schuler off to an opening at McClure Elementary School, where she’s led a classroom of about 20 special needs students in the four years since. She has 10 students in the morning and 10 in the afternoon.
Ordinarily, her classroom is full of 3- to 5-year-olds, sometimes pushing on 6 years. Most of her students have developmental delays, she said. Sometimes they have multiple, or one really significant, delay. They fall in the categories of communication, social skills, cognition, self help and motor skills.
She works with two paraprofessionals and speech professionals, as well as collaborating with the classroom and teacher next door. The learning environment is play-based, she said. It’s usually bustling with students and full of interactive activities from a library to blocks, puzzles and Play-Doh.
“(We’re) trying to give lots of opportunities for kiddos to find activities that they’re interested in, and then we kind of use that as a base for starting working on their IEP goals or incorporating curriculum.”
IEP stands for individualized learning plan. It’s a plan created based on a student’s disability or needs and sets goals for learning and expectations of the services a school will provide. Students are working toward improving their area of delay, while also building skills like counting or learning letters, she said.
During the pandemic, much of her classroom dynamic has changed. It’s required a different form of collaboration, but one Schuler said is invaluable — with her fellow teacher, paraprofessionals, administrators and parents at home.
While Schuler’s students were among the first in the district to return to campus in the fall, her neighboring teacher agreed to teach all of the students whose families weren’t comfortable returning to campus remotely.
Schuler and the paraprofessionals in her room rotate through four small groups of five students who attend in-person learning. They meet with her in person two mornings a week every other week, to prevent germs passing between the groups. The classroom has strict sanitation processes, things that are especially important given that these students aren’t required to wear face masks and may not understand social distancing, she said.
In the afternoon, Schuler meets with her students virtually for circle time and also does individual calls with students. If the student can’t focus on a screen, she meets with their parents instead to discuss how they can work toward IEP goals at home.
“I try my best to maintain a positive attitude about everything that’s going on, but just acknowledge that it has been very hard for our staff. Very time consuming — it takes a long time to adequately serve kiddos and work on those IEP goals over a computer.”
Still, Schuler said, adjustments to goals have been minimal. The most challenging goals to meet are in social skills, since students are getting less in-person interaction. But in some cases, she said, she’s able to pair up higher-skill students on the computer to play games like Simon Says or scavenger hunts in their homes.
And it’s the growth of her students that keeps her driven.
“Getting to see growth that may seem to an outsider like it’s a very minimal amount of growth is so rewarding and it brings a lot of happiness to me — and getting to share that with parents and families,” she said. “Like kiddos who don’t have any words yet and are starting to use pictures or gestures or even single words to communicate. If that’s something that’s an IEP goal and we’ve been working on it all year, somebody could say, ‘That kid isn’t talking,’ but you could show them … at the beginning of the year, they weren’t even aware that you were talking to them. But now they’re listening to you and they’re responding with some form of communication.
“So for me, it’s those little, small things of seeing growth in kids that is really exciting.”
Cece Schuler
Age: 25.
Profession: Developmental preschool teacher at McClure Elementary School in Yakima.
Residence: Yakima.