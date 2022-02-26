Cathy Redifer fell in love with the Yakima area before she fell in love with pilates. But having become a certified pilates instructor more than six years ago, and a business owner nearly two years ago, Redifer is proud of her business, Align Pilates, and its role in helping Yakima Valley residents reach their fitness goals.
“I just love this. My passion is helping people and making them feel good,” Redifer said. “A lot of people come to me with injuries, or post-partum. I work a lot with new moms. It’s a way for me to help people feel good, feel confident and to move better.”
Redifer said pilates is an exercise that focuses on strengthening your core muscles.
“It helps strengthen and stabilize your muscles and your deep core unit,” she explained. “Not just, ‘We’re going to give you a six-pack (abs),’ but the deep core unit, to keep your back really synced. To work your hips. It’s gentle, it’s low impact, so a lot of people who are post-rehab will come to pilates, because it’s safe on their body.
“A lot of people do it as physical therapy. And the great thing about it is there’s so many different levels. You can go very, very baseline on a pilates reformer, or you can do the most advanced, top-tier athlete workout on a pilates reformer. It just depends on the body in front of you,” she added.
When the COVID pandemic began nearly two years ago, Redifer was doing private lessons and teaching classes online. She and her husband, Chuck, and father-in-law, Mike Redifer, operated Redifer Brewing Co. on Second Street in downtown Yakima.
“The brewery closed and we moved the pilates program in there,” she said. “We were still on the hook for the lease, so we figured we might as well put my business in there.”
Since opening in May 2020, Align Pilates has moved to its new location at 107 S. First St. The exercise studio has two sides — one filled with spring-loaded resistance machines, the other more open with mats, foam rollers and exercise balls.
She credited her team at Align Pilates — Katy Hanses, Valarie Kizziar, Kat Whistler, Clover Newman and Francisco Cardenas — with helping to build the business.
Redifer grew up in Ohio and played competitive tennis in high school and in college, at Wittenberg University.
Her husband, Chuck, has family in the Yakima Valley, and it led to a job offer. When they visited 10 years ago, she fell in love with the area and its abundant sunshine.
One plus of running her own pilates business is being able to spend afternoons with her two children: James, a fourth-grader, and Charlotte, who is in preschool.
While her son prefers soccer and other sports, Charlotte will sometimes do pilates exercises with her mother.
“Charlotte knows how to count to eight — actually, she can count higher than that now,” Redifer said. “But during COVID, when I was working out from home and doing eight-counts, she’d be there with a resistance band around her little body, ‘Eight, seven, six. …’”
Formerly involved in Junior League, Redifer now spends her free time golfing and with her family.
BIOGRAPHY
Age: 37
Profession: Owner and instructor, Align Pilates of Yakima
Residence: Yakima
