Age: 34
Profession: Mortgage loan originator, Cashmere Valley Bank
Residence: Yakima
Brittanie Vaughn has worked her way up in a 13-year career at Cashmere Valley Bank, beginning as a teller, eventually becoming a branch manager, and eight months ago moving to the home loan side of the business — a very demanding and busy job with the surge in real estate sales.
“I like being challenged and learning new things,” Vaughn said. “The best part is helping the first-time homebuyers.”
Vaughn, who grew up “all around” Washington state, has lived here eight years. She is board president for Rod’s House, a Yakima shelter for homeless youth; social chair for the Young Professionals Council through Central Washington Homebuilders Association; and a member of Southwest Rotary.
“We are working toward a capital campaign to build the first overnight shelter for minors in the (Yakima) Valley. That’s very exciting,” Vaughn said of Rod’s House.
In her free time, Vaughn enjoys camping, fishing and traveling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.