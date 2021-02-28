Age: 27.
Profession: Social studies instructor at Stanton Academy in Yakima School District.
Residence: Yakima.
Brianna Henry had a vision of becoming a high school English teacher in West Valley where she grew up. But while studying education at Western University, she student taught at a local alternative school, where she worked with students and staff who inspired her with their creativity, kindness and empathy.
Upon returning to the Yakima Valley, she became Stanton Academy’s first student teacher, teaching English to high school students. In love with the teaching setting, she began pursuing her social studies credentials after a teaching position in the topic opened there, and she’s been leading the subject for the five years since.
To Henry, her civics, U.S. history and current world problems courses don’t just fit into the classroom. They’re an opportunity to give students knowledge and skill to voice their own opinions and be engaged citizens. By educating students about world hunger, she’s been able to have conversations about what that looks like closer to home, and has seen some of her students get involved in food banks in Yakima, for example.
She said the students she works with have experiences and deep empathy that help them connect with some of these issues — and sometimes to act on improving the circumstances for others in the future. “I support them to do things already inside of them and show them that they have the power and they’re critical thinkers of the world and to ask questions,” she said. “I sit here as a teacher, but I just guide them to the strengths they already have that they may not see.”