Age: 19
Profession: Teaching and administration assistant for Yakima Music En Acción (YAMA)
Residence: Yakima
Anthony Marquez started working for Yakima Music En Acción in September 2021. He was a violin student in YAMA for five years prior. Yakima Music En Acción is a music-making social program with partners OIC of Washington, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra and the Yakima School District.
Yakima Music En Acción students learn to play stringed instruments and orchestral music. Students progress through three levels: YAMA Preludio Orchestra, YAMA Chamber Orchestra and YAMA Philharmonia Orchestra.
As a teaching assistant, Marquez gives private violin lessons to younger students in grades 3-8. He brings a profound energy to staff, students and families.
Marquez is considering a major in psychology and a music minor in college. His time with Yakima Music En Acción has shifted his career goals. He’d like to start a hub for nonprofits to provide help and exposure for a common goal.
A nomination form said, “As a believer in the power of community and change, Anthony is bringing big ideas, thoughtful questions, and loving energy as he works to bring the two together through his work with YAMA.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.