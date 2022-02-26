Age: 23
Profession: Health screening specialist, ESD 105
Residence: Yakima
Anthony Maldonado didn’t hesitate in pursuing his career goals in the medical field amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
After graduating from the University of Miami in May, Maldonado returned home and landed a job at Educational Service District 105 in Yakima as a health screening specialist.
“I took the position because it relates to health care,” he said.
He plans to attend medical school in the near future.
At ESD 105, he’s organized several testing and vaccination clinics for school staff and community members with anywhere from 80 to 100 vaccinations administered at each clinic, he said.
He’s helped secure state grants to fund three support staff in the region for COVID testing in school, one in the Upper Valley, one in the Lower Valley and a third in Ellensburg, he said.
Maldonado recently applied for a grant to help fund outreach efforts to migrant families for vaccinations. He said more information about COVID-19 needs to be offered in Spanish, something he’s pushed for.
Spanish-language data reports on the virus are released weekly now.
The overall goal, he said, is to make testing and vaccinations more accessible for parents and students: “That was a barrier I definitely and hopefully am bringing down.”
