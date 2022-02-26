Age: 33
Profession: Program manager, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Yakima
Residence: Yakima
Since October, Angela Bazan has served as a program manager for Yakima’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She oversees education and advocacy programs at NAMI, which aims to arm families with knowledge about mental illness and provide support groups to help them better respond to and help a loved one suffering with mental illness.
Under her leadership, NAMI is expanding its outreach to youth and families in the Valley.
“I make sure everything is running accordingly and that our volunteers have what they need and that we have appropriate funding,” she said. “A lot of it is just advocacy, outreach and connection in the Valley.”
Previously, Bazan served as a program manager for Rod’s House, a drop-in service center for youths and young adults experiencing homelessness. She said it was there that her eyes opened to a lack of resources for youth and young adults in the Yakima Valley.
Bazan is a mentor at Washington Middle School in a pilot program that supports young people. She also serves on the board of the Dispute Resolution Center and fosters abandoned animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.