After working at Legends Casino for 10 years, Andrea Flores went back to school to become an accountant.
“I was actually working in the cage department, you know, actual cash handling. One of my supervisors at the time had suggested that I go back to college,” Flores said. “She said, ‘I think you’d be a really great accountant.’”
Listening to the suggestions from her supervisor and another co-worker, Flores enrolled at Heritage University and kept her job at the casino. Flores, who was raised in Toppenish, said she took advantage of a program that allowed a full-time student to enroll in a fifth class for free. She completed her bachelor’s degree in accountancy in three years.
“It was definitely not easy, working full time and taking classes,” Flores said.
After finishing school, she worked in payroll and as the Toppenish accountant for Yakima Regional Medical Center and as an accountant at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital before taking an accounting job with the city of Yakima, where she was recently promoted to a level two accountant.
“I’ve done for-profit and nonprofit health care accounting, and then to jump to municipal accounting is very different,” she said. “I did have a year to train. I had some time. A lot of it was learning about the fixed assets.”
Flores maintains the city’s capital budget and oversees specific departments including equipment rental and public works, she said. She also oversees revenues from the public facilities district, which affects the Yakima Convention Center and The Capitol Theatre, and the lodging tax, which generates revenue for other tourism programs.
Seeing the impact of those revenues on performing arts programs was especially rewarding during a pandemic, Flores said.
“They’re bringing in that tourism. They’re bringing in the revenues so that we can continue functioning as a city and as a community,” Flores said. “I worked really closely with them on their expenses, and especially during this difficult time for them, I know they really appreciated the communication and just the close work that we do.”
Flores also helps prepare audited financial statements and budget reports. Over the next two years, she hopes to complete additional training and get a certificate in municipal accounting, she said.
A lot of the job is customer service, she said, and she often answers questions from neighbors or friends who want to know more about how the city functions.
“You’re dealing with the public and just moving on up and into different business roles,” she said. “I talk about the department and upcoming events, and it gets people interested. People may want to get more invested in what the city is doing.”
BIOGRAPHY
Age: 34
Profession: Accountant for the city of Yakima
Residence: Yakima
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.