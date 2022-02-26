Amy Hamilton intended to become an elder abuse investigator when she found her passion in providing care for older persons instead.
She was working as a care provider for Total Care Home Health while attending Heritage University. After earning a degree in criminal justice, she decided against becoming an investigator and followed her heart.
Hamilton said she was won over by the gratitude from her patients and the sense of reward she felt from taking care of them.
“I really have a passion for the geriatric population,” she said. “I worked with several veterans and just the stories they had to tell. They’d been through some things. I just couldn’t part with that.”
Hamilton said her initial interest in investigating elder abuse stemmed from her grandfather’s death. He was a military veteran and died of pneumonia a short time after being placed in a nursing home.
Hamilton was only 15 at the time and was suspicious of why her grandfather died so soon after going into the nursing home.
“I was just a kid,” she said. “It always bothered me that as soon as he got put in a nursing home he died because he got sick. Now I understand being elderly, fragile, that it may have not been abuse.”
But the memory stayed with her.
Hamilton began working as a caregiver in 2005 at various assisted living centers before landing at Total Care Home Health, where she began to advance her career.
In 2013, she became Total Care’s client coordinator, hiring caregivers, signing up clients and preparing their care plans.
Hamilton became the organization’s general manager in 2015, overseeing the Yakima, Wenatchee, Spokane, Tri-Cities, Vancouver and Tacoma offices.
In October 2018, she also took on the role of billing manager before Total Care was purchased by Aveanna Healthcare in 2020.
The new company reduced her workload by removing Vancouver and Tacoma from her duties.
In June 2021, she was promoted to area operations director for Central and Eastern Washington.
Part of her role includes making quarterly visits to company offices throughout the state and training staff.
“What’s rewarding now is I get to pass on my passion to our employees,” she said.
She’s married to Christopher Hamilton and they have three children: Micaylah, 19, Michael, 18, and Avery, 13. Hamilton says she’s thankful for their support.
Ultimately, however, she doesn’t consider her job work: “I feel like if you do what you love, you really don’t work.”
BIOGRAPHY
Age: 37
Profession: Operations director at Aveanna Healthcare
Residence: Yakima
