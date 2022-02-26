Age: 36
Profession: People operations director, Legacy Fruit
Residence: Yakima
A lifelong Yakima Valley resident, Amanda Adams grew up in the apple business. Her father and grandfather farmed in the Cowiche area.
Scholarships from the Washington Apple Education Foundation helped Adams attend Washington State University, where she earned her undergraduate degree in business administration, so serving as a Washington Apple Education Foundation volunteer and mentor is important to her.
“I help (WAEF students) find jobs to apply for, write resumes, prepare for interviews … my background in human resources helps,” Adams said. “I’m also on the scholarship committee.”
For her longtime involvement and volunteer work with WAEF, the organization named Adams its 2021 Alumni Volunteer of the Year.
Before beginning her work at Legacy Fruit last year, Adams worked for roughly 14 years with local physicians and Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
“I consider my role at Legacy to ensure that we’re living our values and creating a good environment for our workers,” she said.
Adams is married to her “high school sweetheart,” Brian Adams. They have a young son and daughter, Bennett, 3, and Berkeley, 1.
