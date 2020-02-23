Age: 29
Profession: Barber
Residence: Yakima
Ramiro Herrera watched his brother develop his barber career while in high school. It wasn’t too long before he was spending his free time outside of high school pursuing the craft himself. For his senior project at Selah High School, he stated his goals: Cut hair and start a business by age 25. After graduating from high school, he worked as a barber at several places before making the leap to business ownership. On his 25th birthday, he cut hair for his first customer at his shop. Nearly five years later, the business has not only grown — the shop now has four barbers, including Herrera — but he’s been able to build a community around the shop’s customers. Getting a haircut and shave was just one of several things happening at the shop: Herrera has seen friendships develop, business deals completed and even saw someone secure a job while in the barber’s chair. “It’s been really cool to see the shop create this culture where anyone’s welcome,” he said. “It’s become a gathering place for the community.” Herrera has also enjoyed customers representing his brand by sporting A Barber’s Craft merchandise and, of course, showing off their new haircuts. Herrera wants the shop to continue to grow and become even more of a community staple in the years to come. “We’re four (barbers) strong,” he said. “Who’s not to say that couldn’t be 30?”