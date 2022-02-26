Clerical collars are practical because they’re recognizable symbols of clergy. They open opportunities for conversations about faith with others.
“When I put it on, I’m stepping into something bigger than me. It’s humbling,” said the Rev. Alicia McClintic, lead pastor at Selah Church of the Nazarene, a Protestant denomination in the Wesleyan-Holiness tradition.
Her collar represents the office she holds, she explained. It signals she’s officiating in the name of Christ during sacred moments.
McClintic received a bachelor’s degree from Point Loma Nazarene University, and a master’s degree from San Jose State University in English and comparative literature. McClintic also earned a master of arts in theology and culture from Fuller Theological Seminary.
With lots of houseplants and books, McClintic moved to Washington in July 2020 from Hayward, Calif. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the flow of meeting her new congregation in Selah, but she created unique opportunities for worship.
For instance, McClintic started church-at-home practices so no member would feel excluded if they didn’t feel safe attending services with others during the pandemic.
“Church at home is just as meaningful as being in the sanctuary of our church. Church is a home,” she said.
McClintic also practiced pastoral care for older church members, reaching out with phone calls, sending notes and cards in the mail and delivering groceries.
She would check in with them to help curb loneliness and isolation.
“I have a non-anxious presence as a pastor,” she said.
Worshippers participated in home studies, using baskets McClintic assembled containing prompts, candles and information about practices. Before restrictions on indoor gatherings were lifted, McClintic met churchgoers in simple ways that incorporated quick services and social distancing.
McClintic lends her voice and knowledge to the podcast “A Plain Account.” It’s a preacher-to-preacher, Wesleyan lectionary commentary about theology and reading Scriptures with academic freedom. She also writes for the podcast’s website.
“I’m involved in several mentoring relationships for women in ministry — some formal and some informal, and particularly for women of color — ministry leadership is still very much male-dominated, and helping other women navigate their way through is important to me.”
She also spends time doing freelance writing and editing. She hopes to publish a book someday.
McClintic serves on the board of the nonprofit People People Media Foundation. It is a partnership with artists from different backgrounds that supports the work of their peers through collaboration, according to the group’s website.
Leading in Selah has been satisfying for McClintic: “I consider it a great honor and joy to spend time with communities sharing some thoughts about God and life.”
BIOGRAPHY
Age: 32
Profession: Lead Pastor at Selah Church of the Nazarene
Residence: Selah
