Making wine at Fortuity Cellars brought Alexis Sells from Napa, Calif., to Yakima in 2020.
It was a chance she couldn’t pass up.
“It’s fun to be a part of the Yakima Valley wine industry right now,” said Sells, the winemaker at Fortuity Cellars. “You know, there’s a lot of people who looked at other winemaking techniques and are kind of bringing them to the Valley. And, you know, I think it’s a really exciting time to be here because there’s just lots of growth and winemakers doing cool stuff.”
Sells, 29, knew she wanted to make wine before she could legally drink it. While in high school in Spokane, she learned about the wine program at Walla Walla Community College from a friend of her sister.
“Wait, whoa, someone’s job is to make wine? Like, that’s so crazy. And I just thought it was super fascinating,” Sells said.
Sells was in the vineyards, pruning, picking, thinning and pulling grapevines during her first year at Walla Walla Community College. Students make a wine when they start and learn the whole vine-to-bottle process with their creation.
“It was a really good learning process,” she said. “You spend your first year making and trying to design a wine and then you follow it through your school. You do the vineyard stuff with a little bit of winemaking at first and then the second year is all winemaking.”
After Walla Walla, Sells spent time learning in New Zealand and Napa Valley, Calif.
“You only have one shot to make the wine you want to make,” she said. “You want to take the grapes fresh and turn them into wine immediately. As soon as they are picked, we start turning them into wine.”
Sells is not only making wine, she’s studying to become a Master of Wine.
“A Master of Wine is someone who has demonstrated, by way of rigorous exam, a thorough understanding of all aspects of wine and an ability to communicate clearly,” according to The Institute of Masters of Wine’s website.
There are 418 Masters of Wine. Sells said only about 11% who enter the program earn the title.
Part of her passion can be experienced in each bottle and pour.
“To be able to share it with people and tell a story and talk about the climate and the environment and the land where the grapes came from. All of those pieces coming together, it’s really sentimental,” she said.
Fortuity Cellars was established in 2017 in the Yakima Valley. The business produces 1,500 cases of split red and white wines, with a focus on Rhône and Bordeaux.
Sells’ first vintage for Fortuity hit the markets in 2021 and her first red will be bottled later this year.
“Women are also disproportionately represented in winemaker positions, at less than 20%. Yakima Valley is lucky to have her,” said Fortuity Cellars owner Emily Fergestrom.
“I love agriculture; a huge part of my job is based on agriculture and what’s happening out there,” Sells said. “And this Valley is really cool. The one thing I love about Yakima that I love more than Napa is that we have tons of crops here.”
BIOGRAPHY
Age: 29
Profession: Winemaker at Fortuity Cellars
Residence: Yakima
