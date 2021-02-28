Age: 38.
Profession: Digital coordinator at SPD&G Advertising & Public Relations.
Residence: Yakima.
The rapid rise of social media presented a host of new marketing challenges for SPD&G Yakima, a nearly 90-year-old agency. Fortunately, they found an alternative to expensive outsourcing through a client, Standard Paint, where Nicole Marang worked as a marketing and brand manager through February 2019.
“There’s so much stuff now that even I’m learning to try to stay on top of it. We have a big client like Yakima Federal and they’re like, ‘we need to do TikTok ads’ and I’m like, ‘OK.’”
Marang quickly became an integral part of the SPD&G team, using the skills she taught herself while working for nearly eight years at the Yakima Athletic Center. “The Millenial,” as she cleverly dubbed herself on the company’s website she created, handles SPD&G’s digital needs for longtime clients and new ones who are building a brand from scratch, including Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney.
Marang manages websites and estimates she manages client accounts for at least 10 to 12 social media platforms. In her spare time, the former Columbia Basin College volleyball player serves as the founder, director and coach for Yakima Elite, the area’s first beach volleyball club.