Age: 35
Profession: Realtor at John L. Scott Real Estate.
Residence: Yakima.
On working through the pandemic: “It’s been really similar to how it was before for all of us. People have to live in a home no matter what, so that part hasn’t really changed too much.”
One of Mallory Huibregtse’s favorite things about being a Realtor is the same reason she’s loved planning 50 to 60 weddings over the last 11 years. Every house is different, with unique people and challenges, just like every wedding.
As she enters her fourth year as a Realtor, a growing client list could mean the end of the business she owns, Breathtaking Weddings and Event Planning, after three more weddings this year. All three of those were scheduled for 2020 and postponed, but the pandemic hardly slowed down her real estate efforts.
Huibregtse followed the advice of broker Cory Bemis to enter the industry and now leads a team comprised of her husband, Joel Huibregtse, as well as Karli Phelps, Jacob Paul and recent addition Robb Gottlieb.