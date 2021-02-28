For the past few years, the Yakima Herald-Republic has recognized community members under the age of 39 who are making a difference in the Yakima Valley. This “39 Under 39” special section is a testament to how younger people in the community are driving change and finding new ways to tackle challenges.
The people featured come from a variety of professions: business, nonprofits/advocacy, public service, education, health care and more. Many don’t fit into just one category, and are contributing through volunteer service, mentoring others or coaching youth sports.
As examples, Chris Nesmith is creating new graduation pathways for students in the West Valley School District. Alejandro Cortés González is combining a passion for beer and chemistry at John I. Haas. Amanda Brown and Rachel Ruppel are the site supervisors of the coronavirus testing site at State Fair Park in Yakima.
Many of the people featured here were nominated by community members after we put out a call for suggestions. It was an impressive list, and we couldn’t get to everyone, which is a sign that the future of the Yakima Valley is in good hands.
We hope these profiles surprise and inspire you.
— Joanna Markell, city editor