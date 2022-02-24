Every year, staffers at the Yakima Herald-Republic reach out to all parts of the community to profile young professionals who are leading the Yakima Valley into the future. It’s an honor to tell their stories for our 39 Under 39 publication, and to hear about some of the work they do.
Luckily, we have help putting together this publication. We sort through dozens of nominations from community members to compile the list. We received more nominations than ever this year, and were impressed by all of the submissions.
We organize 39 under 39 profiles based on six categories: arts and community, business, education, health care, nonprofits and advocacy, and public service.
This year’s list features artists, teachers, business owners, scientists, musicians, community volunteers and health care workers. Some are lifelong residents of the Valley. Others have been drawn here by work or family. All of them are passionate about what they do, and are finding ways to leave their mark on the community.
We know you’ll find their stories inspiring.
— Joanna Markell, City Editor
