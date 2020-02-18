Here are the Yakima Herald-Republic's 39 Under 39 honorees from 2019:

Public service

• Brooke Barnes, family law attorney

• Vinny Carrillo, youth pastor at Yakima Foursquare Church

• LisaRene Schilperpoort, civil engineer

• Chris Lyons, West Valley Fire Department lieutenant

• Quinn Dalan, executive director of Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services

• Holly Counsens, Yakima assistant mayor and teacher at Yakima Valley College

Health and medicine

• Dr. Peter Asante, pediatrician at Yakima Pediatrics

• David Moore, dentist

• Joel Buffum, certified athletic trainer

• Dr. Chase Livingston, Astria Health Center in Zillah

• Rishi Mistry, nurse practitioner and medical director at Yakima Pediatrics

• Shelby Moore, development director for Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care

• Katie Buck, physical therapist at Children’s Village

Education

• Olena Byelashova, third-grade teacher at Gilbert Elementary School in Yakima

• Cody Lamb, dean of student studies, head football coach at La Salle High School

• Jesse Hernandez, eighth-grade English teacher at Sierra Vista Middle School in Sunnyside

• Maribel Jimenez, faculty counselor at Yakima Valley College

• Jennifer Jackson, kindergarten teacher at Robertson Elementary School

• Jessica Trevino, Grandview school board member

Advocacy and nonprofits

• Kaylene Stiles-Kennedy, director of operations for United Way of Central Washington

• Joshua Jackson, executive director of Rod’s House

• Faviola Lopez, director of community engagement at Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho

• Anita Quintana, assistant director of scholarly activity at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences

• Josh Munson, corporate sponsorships coordinator at the Memorial Foundation

• Magaly Solis, citizenship program manager at La Casa Hogar

• Autumn Adams, Central Washington University student and Yakama Nation citizen

Arts and culture

• Stephen Clark, high school art teacher

• Alex Knight, video producer and editor for The Field Group

• Clayton Bussey, film festival co-founder and office worker at GFI Hay Processing

• Jayliegh Ann Butler, singer

• Megan Ashley Gustafson, singer-songwriter

• Kristen Michael, artist

Entrepreneurs

• Aaron Sanders, assistant store manager and human resources manager at Fred Meyer

• Jadira Amaya, Wildjay owner

• Chelann Gienger, executive director of Fulcrum Yakima

• Enero Macias, underwriter and assistant VP at Yakima Federal Savings and Loan

• Ty Paxton & Zach Turner, co-owners of Single Hill Brewing

• Yaritza Aguilar, Sip on First owner

• Regan Freeman, salon director and stylist at Belu Salon

---

Here are the Yakima Herald-Republic's 39 Under 39 honorees from 2018:

Public Service

• Dulce Gutierrez, Yakima District 2 City Council

• Horace Ward, senior emergency planner

• Steve Lockwood, Yakima firefighter

• Angelica Walle, migrant specialist for Toppenish School District

• Brad Hill, Yakima City Council

• Jason White, facilities manager for Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care

• Oscar Zapien, patrol sergeant and detective for Toppenish Police Department

Health & Medicine

• Yami Cazorla-Lancaster, pediatrician

• Lindsay Johnson, vice president of development for Planned Parenthood

• Vaughan Bullfinch, family physician

• Mandy Hale, nutritional ketogenic health coach and owner of Fat Fueled Health

• Alondra Garibay family nurse practitioner and medical director of Union Gospel Mission Care Center

• Gina Ord, director of Washington State University's Yakima County Extension Office

Education

• Zach Door, marketing, business and entrepreneurship teacher for Wapato High School

• Colton Monti, athletic director for Selah High School

• Emily Washines, public relations specialist for the Yakama Nation

• Josh McKimmey, English teacher for West Valley High School

• Felix Hernandez, dean of students for La Salle High School

• Kyle Langston, band and music teacher for East Valley High School and East Valley Middle School

Advocacy & Nonprofits

• Laura Armstrong, executive director of La Case Hogar

• Laura Rankin Schlect, marketing and sales for Gilbert Cellars

• Jessica Moskwa Hawkins, marketing manager of Bale Breaker Brewing Co.

• Wyatt Kanyer, case manager for Yakima Neighborhood Health Services

• Pat Huwe, propane department manager of Yakima Co-Op

• David Morales, attorney and member of state Commission on Hispanic Affairs

Arts & Culture

• Navid Eliot, Planes on Paper singer/songwriter

• Christie Tirado, artist and teacher

• Stephanie Hsu and Alexander Pualani, executive director and co-founder of Yakima Music en Accion, teaching artist and co-founder of Yakima Music en Accion, respectively

• Lakyn Bury, singer

Entrepreneurs

• Graham Snyder, co-owner of Cowiche Canyon Kitchen and Icehouse Bar, Restaurant Wahluke and Gasparetti's Gourmet Restaurant

• Jose Campos, co-owner and president of Yakima SunKings, co-owner of Happy Time

• Becky Jones, fitness trainer and race organizer

• Michael Zuniga, executive chef of Yakima Convention Center/Centerplate

• Esmy Jimenez, reporter for Northwest Public Broadcasting

• Meghann Quinn, Kevin Quinn, Kevin Smith and Patrick Smith, part-owners of Bale Breaker Brewing Co.