Here are the Yakima Herald-Republic's 39 Under 39 honorees from 2019:
Public service
• Brooke Barnes, family law attorney
• Vinny Carrillo, youth pastor at Yakima Foursquare Church
• LisaRene Schilperpoort, civil engineer
• Chris Lyons, West Valley Fire Department lieutenant
• Quinn Dalan, executive director of Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services
• Holly Counsens, Yakima assistant mayor and teacher at Yakima Valley College
Health and medicine
• Dr. Peter Asante, pediatrician at Yakima Pediatrics
• David Moore, dentist
• Joel Buffum, certified athletic trainer
• Dr. Chase Livingston, Astria Health Center in Zillah
• Rishi Mistry, nurse practitioner and medical director at Yakima Pediatrics
• Shelby Moore, development director for Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care
• Katie Buck, physical therapist at Children’s Village
Education
• Olena Byelashova, third-grade teacher at Gilbert Elementary School in Yakima
• Cody Lamb, dean of student studies, head football coach at La Salle High School
• Jesse Hernandez, eighth-grade English teacher at Sierra Vista Middle School in Sunnyside
• Maribel Jimenez, faculty counselor at Yakima Valley College
• Jennifer Jackson, kindergarten teacher at Robertson Elementary School
• Jessica Trevino, Grandview school board member
Advocacy and nonprofits
• Kaylene Stiles-Kennedy, director of operations for United Way of Central Washington
• Joshua Jackson, executive director of Rod’s House
• Faviola Lopez, director of community engagement at Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho
• Anita Quintana, assistant director of scholarly activity at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences
• Josh Munson, corporate sponsorships coordinator at the Memorial Foundation
• Magaly Solis, citizenship program manager at La Casa Hogar
• Autumn Adams, Central Washington University student and Yakama Nation citizen
Arts and culture
• Stephen Clark, high school art teacher
• Alex Knight, video producer and editor for The Field Group
• Clayton Bussey, film festival co-founder and office worker at GFI Hay Processing
• Jayliegh Ann Butler, singer
• Megan Ashley Gustafson, singer-songwriter
• Kristen Michael, artist
Entrepreneurs
• Aaron Sanders, assistant store manager and human resources manager at Fred Meyer
• Jadira Amaya, Wildjay owner
• Chelann Gienger, executive director of Fulcrum Yakima
• Enero Macias, underwriter and assistant VP at Yakima Federal Savings and Loan
• Ty Paxton & Zach Turner, co-owners of Single Hill Brewing
• Yaritza Aguilar, Sip on First owner
• Regan Freeman, salon director and stylist at Belu Salon
---
Here are the Yakima Herald-Republic's 39 Under 39 honorees from 2018:
Public Service
• Dulce Gutierrez, Yakima District 2 City Council
• Horace Ward, senior emergency planner
• Steve Lockwood, Yakima firefighter
• Angelica Walle, migrant specialist for Toppenish School District
• Brad Hill, Yakima City Council
• Jason White, facilities manager for Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care
• Oscar Zapien, patrol sergeant and detective for Toppenish Police Department
Health & Medicine
• Yami Cazorla-Lancaster, pediatrician
• Lindsay Johnson, vice president of development for Planned Parenthood
• Vaughan Bullfinch, family physician
• Mandy Hale, nutritional ketogenic health coach and owner of Fat Fueled Health
• Alondra Garibay family nurse practitioner and medical director of Union Gospel Mission Care Center
• Gina Ord, director of Washington State University's Yakima County Extension Office
Education
• Zach Door, marketing, business and entrepreneurship teacher for Wapato High School
• Colton Monti, athletic director for Selah High School
• Emily Washines, public relations specialist for the Yakama Nation
• Josh McKimmey, English teacher for West Valley High School
• Felix Hernandez, dean of students for La Salle High School
• Kyle Langston, band and music teacher for East Valley High School and East Valley Middle School
Advocacy & Nonprofits
• Laura Armstrong, executive director of La Case Hogar
• Laura Rankin Schlect, marketing and sales for Gilbert Cellars
• Jessica Moskwa Hawkins, marketing manager of Bale Breaker Brewing Co.
• Wyatt Kanyer, case manager for Yakima Neighborhood Health Services
• Pat Huwe, propane department manager of Yakima Co-Op
• David Morales, attorney and member of state Commission on Hispanic Affairs
Arts & Culture
• Navid Eliot, Planes on Paper singer/songwriter
• Christie Tirado, artist and teacher
• Stephanie Hsu and Alexander Pualani, executive director and co-founder of Yakima Music en Accion, teaching artist and co-founder of Yakima Music en Accion, respectively
• Lakyn Bury, singer
Entrepreneurs
• Graham Snyder, co-owner of Cowiche Canyon Kitchen and Icehouse Bar, Restaurant Wahluke and Gasparetti's Gourmet Restaurant
• Jose Campos, co-owner and president of Yakima SunKings, co-owner of Happy Time
• Becky Jones, fitness trainer and race organizer
• Michael Zuniga, executive chef of Yakima Convention Center/Centerplate
• Esmy Jimenez, reporter for Northwest Public Broadcasting
• Meghann Quinn, Kevin Quinn, Kevin Smith and Patrick Smith, part-owners of Bale Breaker Brewing Co.