Before “lights, camera, action!” there are playwrights, scripts, directors and actors.
Yakima Valley College Drama Department’s Festival of New Works will be April 20-22, 2023, showcasing short plays written by students and community members.
Scripts for the short plays should not be longer than 15 pages and have a maximum of five characters. The deadline to submit is March 10.
Interested participants can submit their original scripts to YVC Drama Department’s Ray Pritchard, rpritchard@yvcc.edu, or Alicia Bickley, abickley@yvcc.edu, for consideration.
“Promoting student work is at the heart of everything we do in our department, and we have discovered over time that one of the best ways to accomplish this goal is through the New Works series,” Bickley, director of drama at YVC, said in a news release.
Selected short plays will be performed as staged readings, with little lighting and sound, and there will be no costume requirements.
Auditions for Festival of New Works plays will be held March 30-April 2, rehearsals April 3-19 and shows April 20-22.
“Through writing their own plays and collaborating with student directors and actors, or even community or faculty directors and actors to workshop these plays, students have the unique opportunity to craft a play from the page all the way to the stage,” Bickley said in a news release.
For more information, email Bickley at abickley@yvcc.edu or Pritchard at rpritchard@yvcc.edu.
