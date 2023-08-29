Labor Day weekend is synonymous with the rodeo in Ellensburg, and this year’s event has centennial status.
Rodeo weekend in Ellensburg means different things to different people. For rodeo competitors, big money and national standings are on the line. For spectators, it’s a chance to see some of the country’s top cowboys and cowgirls compete in fast-paced barrel racing, roping, bull riding and other events.
For local families, it’s a busy weekend that involves time at the Kittitas County Fair, staking out a spot for Saturday’s Western parade and catching up with neighbors and old friends.
Add country music performances, activities for kids and some storied Western history, and it will be a holiday weekend to remember.
The rodeo and fair are celebrating 100 years in their current location. It’s not technically the 100th anniversary since World War II and the pandemic got in the way a couple of those years, but it’s a big milestone, and the community is ready to celebrate.
Rodeo-related festivities start well before the first night on the dirt on Friday. The annual Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame induction ceremony happened Saturday, with WestStar Best of Best Roping scheduled Wednesday morning in the rodeo arena.
The free Hoedown in the Downtown is Wednesday night featuring the Dusty 45s with opening act Abbigale.
Here’s a guide to some of the activities happening this weekend in Ellensburg.
ELLENSBURG RODEO: There’s a reason why Ellensburg is known as Rodeo City. Ellensburg is an important stop on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit.
“From the contestant standpoint, what makes it one of the favorite stops is Ellensburg’s generous payout, which will be about three quarters of a million dollars this year,” said Buddy Stanavich, who is on the board of directors for the rodeo.
He mentioned the generations of families who’ve been a part of the rodeo, some who come back to the same seats in the audience year after year. The volunteers, energy and passion have made the rodeo successful over 100 years, he said.
“We’re looking at it as a huge celebration of service and sacrifice over the past century,” he said.
As of Aug. 23, 795 competitors were signed up for this year’s rodeo with more than $700,000 on the line, according to General Manager Megan Meeks.
Given this year’s interest, the Friday and Saturday rodeo performances and Saturday’s Xtreme Bulls were sold out as of Aug. 23, with tickets still available for the Sunday and Monday performances. Meeks advised people to only purchase tickets directly from ellensburgrodeo.com website, or by calling the rodeo ticket office in Ellensburg to avoid problems with second-party online retailers.
The finals on Monday are a great rodeo experience, especially for first-timers. You’ll see the top competitors bring their A-game in hopes of getting a buckle.
This year’s rodeo will feature two specialty acts – the One Armed Bandit, a longtime crowd favorite, and trick riders Haley Proctor and Madison MacDonald.
A band will play an hour before the rodeo performances in the Western Village, and renowned barrelman Flint Rasmussen will do a pre-show 45 minutes before the action begins. Rasmussen recently retired as a PBR barrelman and was a barrelman for the Ellensburg Rodeo before that, Meeks said.
Announcer Justin McKee and barrelman JJ Harrison will be back in their regular spots to entertain the crowd and explain the action.
Stanavich said wild horse racing, also billed as extreme bronc riding, will be a part of the Friday and Saturday performances. The grounds will be set up so people will have opportunities to get autographs with competitors and take photos.
BEHIND THE CHUTES: You’ll find a gamut of country music performances in Ellensburg this weekend at the fair, rodeo and other locations in town.
Focusing just on Behind the Chutes, the beer garden tucked into the rodeo side of the arena, here’s the lineup:
• Thursday: Some big names to kick things off: Sawyer Brown and Chayce Beckham will appear in a special Rockin’ the Chutes performance that starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $60 and include fair admission, and you’ll want to get them right away. They were still available as of Aug. 23.
• Friday: Hollywood Yates.
• Saturday: Carrie Cunningham and Kurt Van Meter.
• Sunday: Sammy Steele Band and Rodeo Rose Band.
• Monday: Cort Carpenter.
KITTITAS COUNTY FAIR: A rodeo ticket comes with free admission the Kittitas County Fair. You can also purchase admission to the fair alone. Nearly everything inside the fair is easily walkable, and ideal for kids. The fair starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday and runs through 6 p.m. Monday.
Young people who are part of 4-H and FFA programs are a central part of the fair, just like the West Valley Fair in Wiley City and the Yakima Valley Fair in Grandview. If you visit at 11 a.m. on Friday, you’ll notice everyone’s attention is on the big 4-H/FFA livestock auction.
Stop by the barns to talk with the 4-Hers about their swine and poultry projects or view the homemade quilts, jam and pies made by community members.
One of the best parts of the fair is Frontier Village, a collection of historic buildings near the fair food booths. Kids can pan for gold, visit a one-room schoolhouse or buy a pickle or nickel candy from the general store. Savvy fair-goers know to stop at the pioneer “saloon” for a bottle of cold soda.
(Note: Frontier Village is different than the Western Village, which is a collection of old West storefronts at the rodeo entrance).
RODEO PARADE: The Western Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in downtown Ellensburg and is a must-attend event with hundreds of horses and community floats. People set up chairs the night before along the route, but there’s always plenty of room for spectators. One good spot to watch is in front of Barge Hall on University Way. It’s shady, and there’s parking on campus if you don’t mind walking a block or two.
If you want to make a full morning out of it, stop by the community pancake breakfast at the Grocery Outlet parking lot on University Way and Ruby Street starting at 7 a.m.
GETTING AROUND: A free shuttle is running this year with stops at local hotels, and two spots in downtown Ellensburg — the Windrow Hotel and Safeway. It will stop on both sides of the fairgrounds – on the fair side and the rodeo side. Shuttles will leave on the hour and half hour.
If you are up for walking, it’s a 10-minute walk from Central Washington University’s campus to the fair entrance on North Poplar Street. It’s a 15-minute walk from downtown. Ellensburg residents often pull out their bicycles to get to and from the fairgrounds.
Expect thousands of extra people in Central Washington this weekend. In addition to the rodeo and fair, the Dave Matthews Band is playing at the Gorge Amphitheater near George for its annual Labor Day weekend concert. Hotel rooms will be in short supply in Ellensburg. Expect slowdowns on Interstate 90 if you are traveling to and from Seattle at peak times. (Check the Washington State Department of Transportation website for estimates on the best time to travel).
