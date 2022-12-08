New ‘Yakima Arts Talk’ episode This story was also covered in the Yakima Arts Talk podcast. In “Yakima Arts Talk,” YH-R education reporter Vanessa Ontiveros explores arts education in the Yakima Valley and surrounding areas. Rural communities often have less access to arts programs. But as many students and educators will attest, art is a deeply meaningful part of their lives. The monthly podcast provides a look at arts education in the Yakima Valley and how it has fared during the pandemic. Listen on
and
.
At Yakima Music en Acción, no victory is too small to go unnoticed. Playing a song loudly, neatly putting down an instrument case or even just standing straight are enough to merit “shooting stars.” When an instructor celebrates someone’s good work, their peers point their hands in their direction and wiggle their fingers in celebration.
This music program, better known as YAMA, takes a whole-child approach to education, with an emphasis on community. YAMA co-founder and cello teaching artist Alex Pualani said that students and their well-being come first at YAMA. But that feeds into their music as well.
“The more tight-knit the community is, that’s so much easier it is to make music together and really support each other,” he said.
YAMA is made up of three after-school orchestras based on age and skill level. This year, about 100 students enrolled, Pualani said.
The program partners with the Yakima School District. It operates out of Garfield Elementary School, but students from across Yakima are welcome to join.
The community built at YAMA created a cycle where former students are returning to help run the program, a trend Pualani said he wants to see continue.
YAMA’s origins
YAMA follows the El Sistema model of music education. El Sistema — or the system — started in Venezuela in 1975 when a man named José Antonio Abreu began teaching 11 music students in a parking garage. He found that intensive music education, along with personal support, was an attractive alternative for kids who otherwise did not have many positive opportunities in their community.
YAMA began about 10 years ago, when co-founder Stephanie Hsu, who studied the El Sistema model at the New England Conservatory, reached out to Pualani. She pitched the idea of starting an El Sistema orchestra in Yakima. Pualani had heard of the model and loved its values, so he agreed.
“I always knew that there had to be a way that people like me could also make it in the music world,” he said.
Pualani grew up in Yakima, learning music in the public schools he attended. When he left Yakima and entered the formal world of classical music, he sometimes felt like an outsider as a Black man. There were few people who looked like him doing what he wanted to do.
Blacks and Latinos make up a small percentage of professional orchestra musicians in the U.S. In the past few years, the classical music world has entered more conversations about its practices of almost exclusively elevating white musicians, conductors and composers.
YAMA started small, with less than a dozen students. But at its pre-COVID peak it served over 130 kids and operated at Garfield Elementary School and Davis High School in Yakima.
Students attend rehearsals a few times a week, with lessons separated by instrument and together as an orchestra. YAMA also offers elective classes in subjects like percussion and instrument care. All group classes are free.
Whole-child education
At YAMA, teaching artists focus on their students’ personal growth, not just their music education.
“That looks like some very intense music making along with discussions about race, class, gender, just everything you need to be a conscious citizen in today’s world,” Pualani said.
Pualani believes that the close-knit nature of the group contributes to better music making. Some of YAMA’s graduates have gone on to study music at universities and conservatories.
Part of YAMA’s success comes from its team of compassionate teaching artists. Each instructor is an accomplished musician who also values teamwork. That can be a difficult combination to find, Pualani said.
Instructors are also members of the local community and try to engage with families, whether in English or Spanish. And YAMA surveys its students and families twice a year to get a sense of what their needs are and how YAMA is doing.
A cycle of sharing
YAMA has worked with kids in Yakima for more than 10 years. Some of its graduates are looking to lead the next generation of YAMA musicians.
Enerida Mendoza joined YAMA during its first year and studied violin and viola. She worked as a volunteer assistant teacher while she was in high school. YAMA made music lessons available to her, which she likely could not have afforded otherwise.
“Classical music has always been seen as something more high end and more for people that have more money, which I have seen in school,” she said. “And I think having programs like this can make it more available for kids who couldn’t afford it originally.”
Now she is studying music education at Central Washington University. YAMA helped her secure a college scholarship.
Mendoza also began work this year as a teaching artist at YAMA, working with young violin students. She said she wants to give back to the program and hopes to be with it for a long time.
Pualani said that he envisions a future for YAMA focused on increasing its impact on the students it serves. He’d like to see the program get its own building one day. It could become a community hub, providing food and homework help for students.
He wants YAMA to be a true part of the community. And he wants former students to be the ones to keep YAMA alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.